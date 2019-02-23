PSG star third club player to be robbed within two months

Brazilian superstar Dani Alves, on 21st February, became the third Paris Saint-Germain player to have been targetted by burglars, all in the space of two months.

French media handle L’Equipe reports that the Brazilian full-back’s home in Neuilly-sur-Seine was robbed while he was on matchday-duty, against Montpellier.

Preliminary reports have estimated the damage done to be worth around tens of thousands of Euros, as several items including luxury watches have been reported stolen. Similar counts of burglary were previously reported by Alves’s teammates Thiago Silva and Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, between November and December 2018.

On 20th February, it was matchday no.17 for the Paris giants, who in turn completed a terrific rout of Montpellier to finish the game at an enormous scoreline of 5-1.

Layvin Kurzawa had opened the scoring for PSG in the 13th minute, with an accurate header off a curling cross from Dani Alves himself. Though Florent Mollet equalised soon, Angel Di Maria’s beautiful freekick brought PSG back in the lead before half time.

In the 70th minute, Christopher Nkunku headed another one inside and extended the lead for the champions. In the 78th and 79th minute, PSG got two more goals – both when Montpellier captain Hilton got in the way of Mbappe’s shots – which thereby deflected inwards fooling Benjamin Lecomte the Montpellier goalkeeper.

The win thus positioned PSG one step closer in achieving yet another Ligue 1 title, but unfortunately for Dani Alves, his involvement in the game cost him household valuables through the shocking robbery.

Earlier, Choupo Moting’s home was robbed on 24th November 2018, when again the player was on-duty with the club, ahead of the vital Champions League clash versus Liverpool. An estimated €600,000-in worth of goods were stolen.

Subsequently, Le Point had reported the robbery in Thiago Silva’s home (December 22), where an estimated €1.5million were lost via stolen jewellery and watches. Choupo Moting’s was targetted once again on December 24th, but this time the alarm system was in place and the robbers had to flee beforehand.