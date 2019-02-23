PSG President gives huge update on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s future with the club

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaïfi has given a huge update on whether Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will stay with the French club after the end of the ongoing season.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that the French champions might be forced to sell one of Neymar and Mbappe after the currents season to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rule. However, the PSG president denied all such rumours and claimed that the duo will ‘2000%’ stay at the club.

The PSG President added that the club have been respecting UEFA’s FFP rules and thus don’t need to sell any of their star players.

“We have always respected financial fair play, the UEFA rules. We are very clear. UEFA has always been welcome in Paris-Saint-Germain to investigate, conduct its research.

“No, it’s not 100%, but 2000%. They will stay in Paris. Many media, especially in France, claim that one would need to sell Neymar or Kylian. I want to confirm that Kylian and Neymar will stay here,” he told Le Parisien.

The PSG President said that they wish to add to the club’s firepower as well and one can expect signings in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“Yes of course. We want to buy, staying within the framework of financial fair play. We are confident. We have the means to recruit.”