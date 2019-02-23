Neymar and Mbappe ‘2,000 per cent’ staying at PSG

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been linked with moves away from Paris Saint-Germain but it is claimed they are “2,000 per cent” staying.

Paris Saint-Germain will not have to sell Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, according to the Ligue 1 club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG last year rejected allegations made by Der Spiegel and Mediapart that the club had circumvented FFP spending stipulations, saying they had “always acted in absolute compliance with the laws and regulations issued by sports institutions”.

Some claimed PSG would consider selling their prized assets to comply with the rules but Al-Khelaifi has denied that PSG will need to cash in on either Neymar or Mbappe, who have both been linked with moves away.

“It’s not 100 per cent, but 2,000 per cent,” Al-Khelafi told Le Parisien when asked if PSG’s star duo would remain at Parc des Princes.

“They will stay in Paris. Many media, especially in France, claim that we would need to sell Neymar or Kylian. I want to confirm that Kylian and Neymar will stay here.

20 – With 20 goals in Ligue 1 2018/19, Kylian Mbappe is now the best French goalscorer in a single season in the top-flight in @PSG_English‘s history. Machine. pic.twitter.com/U7ITnAPEKE — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 21, 2019

“Of course, we want to buy, staying within the framework of Financial Fair Play. We are confident. We have the means to recruit.”

Neymar is currently in Brazil receiving treatment on a metatarsal injury, with Mbappe having taken over as PSG’s main attacking outlet in his – and Edinson Cavani’s – absence.