Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the departure of Lassana Diarra, with the midfielder having only spent 13 months with the Ligue 1 club.

Lassana Diarra is a free agent after coming to an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to end his contract early.

Diarra was a surprise signing for PSG last January and made 10 appearances as Unai Emery’s side romped to the Ligue 1 title.

But under Emery’s successor Thomas Tuchel he has played a minimal role, with only three league appearances this term.

Diarra’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season but the former France international was let go on Thursday.

“The club thanks Lassana for his professionalism throughout his time at Paris Saint-Germain and wishes him well for the next steps in his career,” said a brief PSG statement.

Diarra, whose former clubs include Chelsea, Real Madrid and Marseille, will be 34 in March.

PSG added to their midfield options in the January transfer window as Argentina international Leandro Paredes joined from Zenit.

However, they failed to convince Everton to sell Idrissa Gueye despite a series of bids and Adrien Rabiot is not being considered for selection due to a contract standoff.