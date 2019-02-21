Football is quickly turning into the riches game, where those who have the most money take home most prizes. As a result, it becomes important to bring in sponsors who can help a team achieve financial superiority. PSG, one of the richest clubs of the world, have done the same by signing a deal with French organization, Accor.

“Accor and Paris Saint-Germain announce today the conclusion of a global multi-year agreement. ALL (Accor Live Limitless), Accor’s new lifestyle loyalty program, will become a major partner and sponsor of the club’s official jersey starting in the 2019/2020 season.

“This partnership will bring together one of the fastest growing football clubs in the world to a leader and pioneer in the hospitality industry. The 265 million Accor customers will join the 395 million fans who follow the Club and its players on social networks around the world,” read the statement on PSG’s official website.

No official details regarding the financial aspects of the deal have been announced yet. Meanwhile, more light is expected to be shed on the deal between the two organizations on February 22, when Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Chairman and CEO, PSG) and Sébastien Bazin (Chairman and CEO, Accor) hold a press conference.

Accor replaces Fly Emirates as PSG’s official shirt sponsors, who have been the ever-present on the French team’s outfits since 2006.

(Image Credits: Paris Saint-Germain, official website)