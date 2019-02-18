Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho open for a move to France

Former Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has stated that he is open for a move to France, a country where he hasn’t managed yet.

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to an English Premier League season. The Portuguese has been without a job since but rumours have been making the rounds that he might go back to Real Madrid.

However, the 56-year-old’s fresh comments might as well start a whole new series of rumours, linking him with the Paris-Saint Germain job.

“I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1. I am a man who has worked in four different countries. I like to know other cultures. Working in a new championship would be a fantastic experience,” Mourinho told beIN SPORTS.

“For now I’m calm, I try to live better with my family and friends and I work calmly to hope for the opportunity to go back to football.”

Mourinho has managed in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal but has never joined one of the Ligue 1 clubs. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Portuguese does decide to move to the French league after all.