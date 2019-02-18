Mbappe makes Ligue 1 history with wonderful volley

Kylian Mbappe became the first French player to score 19 goals in his first 18 games of a Ligue 1 season over the last 45 years.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe continues to make history in Ligue 1.

Mbappe, 20, scored a wonderful second-half volley to see PSG overcome Saint-Etienne 1-0 on Sunday.

He became the first French player to score 19 goals in his first 18 games of a Ligue 1 season over the last 45 years as he continued his tremendous campaign.

Mbappe’s 19 goals are also the most in the top five leagues this season among players who have not scored a penalty.

PSG’s win moved them 12 points clear atop the Ligue 1 table.