Neymar is out injured, but that has not stopped the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star taking to social media.

Neymar has used social media to share a defiant message as he continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

Paris Saint-Germain’s star man has been out of action since sustaining the injury in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg last month.

The 27-year-old missed PSG’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday, but revealed he is hopeful of returning in time to feature in the Champions League quarter-finals should Thomas Tuchel’s side avoid an embarrassing turnaround in the second leg of their clash with the Red Devils.

And Neymar, who also released a video of himself wildly celebrating PSG’s goals in the victory at Old Trafford, followed that news up by taking to his personal Instagram account.

“Because life is for warriors, nothing weakens me!” a caption stated, with Neymar pictured in front of a private jet holding both crutches across his chest, although Tuchel may not be best pleased that his key player is so willing to take such a risk if he is indeed serious about making a swift comeback.