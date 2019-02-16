Neymar is out injured, but that has not stopped the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star taking to social media.
Neymar has used social media to share a defiant message as he continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.
Paris Saint-Germain’s star man has been out of action since sustaining the injury in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg last month.
The 27-year-old missed PSG’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday, but revealed he is hopeful of returning in time to feature in the Champions League quarter-finals should Thomas Tuchel’s side avoid an embarrassing turnaround in the second leg of their clash with the Red Devils.
And Neymar, who also released a video of himself wildly celebrating PSG’s goals in the victory at Old Trafford, followed that news up by taking to his personal Instagram account.
Porque a vida é para os guerreiros, nada me enfraquece! @gilcebola
