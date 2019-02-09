EA updates FIFA 19 after confirmation that Emiliano Sala’s body was recovered from plane wreckage

The body found in the plane wreck off the coast of Surtainville was confirmed to be that of Emiliano Sala and EA has duly removed him from the Nantes squad in the game.

It was confirmed by the Dorset coroner yesterday that the body found in the plane wreck was indeed that of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala.

On the back of that announcement, EA have removed the player from Nantes’ playing squad in the FIFA 19 game as a mark of respect and made a few other modifications to his FUT related metrics.

Their official statement read:

“It is with great sorrow that we learn the disappearance of Emiliano Sala. To respectfully honor his story, we will implement the following changes:

Sala will be removed from the FC Nantes team in FIFA.

Sala’s FUT cards will no longer be available in the packages.

The price of Sala cards on FUT will remain permanently at the current price.

We again sending our serious sincerest sympathies to his family, to Cardiff City to Nantes and to all his fans.”

For their part, PES creators Konami also added Sala’s face as part of a data pack on PES 2019.

To honour his memory, FC Nantes have made all the ticket prices €9 for their Sunday Ligue 1 clash against Nimes.