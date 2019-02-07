PSG youngster Bernede to join Red Bull Salzburg

Antoine Bernede is to leave Paris Saint-Germain to sign for Red Bull Salzburg, who are top of Austria’s Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old midfielder was reportedly a target for clubs including Ajax and Sporting CP during the transfer window, but rejected their offers.

He has now opted to join Salzburg after agreeing a deal with the Austrian club.

According to reports in France, PSG will receive 20 per cent of a future transfer fee.

Bernede, who signed his first professional contract with PSG in June 2016, made his first two appearances in Ligue 1 last August.