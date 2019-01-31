Nantes and Saint-Etienne pay tribute to missing Sala

Missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala was honoured by former club Nantes before Wednesday’s visit of Saint-Etienne.
Nantes paid tribute to their missing former player Emiliano Sala with a centre-circle cover showing his face ahead of their rearranged Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne.
Guernsey Police on Thursday ceased looking for Sala, who was aboard a Piper Malibu aircraft with pilot David Ibbotson when the plane went missing over the English Channel en route to Cardiff from Nantes on January 21.
Sala completed a transfer to Cardiff City the weekend before and had been back in France bidding farewell to his colleagues at Nantes.
Nine days on, authorities believe the only trace of the aircraft they have found are two seat cushions which were discovered on Monday.
After hearing of Sala’s disappearance, Nantes’ match against Saint-Etienne was pushed back four days to Wednesday, and Nantes arranged for multiple tributes on an emotional day.
In the dressing room, the club hung up a shirt also bearing a photo of Sala in the place he would have usually prepared himself.
And the referee stopped play as the clock showed nine minutes, allowing for the players to take part in an emotional minute’s applause for the striker who wore No.9.
Cardiff’s staff and fans wore daffodils, with the flowers also handed out alongside the official matchday programme, which listed Sala as part of the Welsh side’s squad.
Arsenal have paid tribute to missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala on tonight’s matchday programme for the game at Emirates Stadium. pic.twitter.com/IhiVvJsQnd
