Former FIFA World Cup winner set to extend contract with PSG

Gianluigi Buffon may be 41 years old but is still playing excellent football since his move to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports , the former Juventus shot-stopper is set to extend his current contract with the French champions after enjoying his current spell with the outfit.

So far, Buffon has only allowed five total goals in their Ligue 1 campaign so far which proves he can still perform despite being at least 16 years the senior of other goalkeepers in the team.

The Italian has had a storied career which has seen him win the FIFA World Cup, Serie A and UEFA Europa League.

However, he is still looking for his first UEFA Champions League title after finishing as runner-up in three separate occasions.