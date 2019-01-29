Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could be out for season

Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva talk Neymar injury ahead of Rennes game

In what most Paris Saint-Germain fans fear, superstar Neymar may be missing out on the rest of the season as it appears his foot injury is even more serious.

The Brazilian picked up the injury in their 2-0 victory over Strasbourg in the French Cup, and initial reports claimed that he could be out of action until March.

With PSG set to play Manchester United in the round-of-16 of the UEFA Champions League, it is said that Neymar is likely to miss out on both legs, but L ’Equipe reveals that the fracture on the fifth metatarsal of his foot may require surgery which means he is out of the entire season.

Neymar reportedly aggravated the foot injury which he already picked up last year. Not just possibly missing out on PSG fixtures, it may result in the Brazilian failing to be fit to participate in the Copa America where Brazil are hosts.