Paris-Saint Germain coach wants signings amidst Neymar, Verratti injuries

Neymar and Thomas Tuchel crowned winners as PSG go camel racing in Qatar

Following their 4-1 win over Rennes, Paris-Saint Germain are sitting comfortably atop the Ligue 1 table but manager Thomas Tuchel is still unhappy as he wants more players to arrive in the January transfer window.

PSG are 13 points clear of Lille who are second in the table and are also in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League where they are set to play Premier League club Manchester United in the round-of-16.

However, injuries to Neymar and Marco Verratti has worried Tuchel, and he wants players to come in.

Leandro Paredes continues to be linked to the club and despite all saying that it is all but official, the fact that he is still not with the club worries the PSG gaffer.

In an interview, he said: “We’re waiting for him [Paredes]. I am told it is settled but here is not there. I’m worried. We need players!

“Maybe even an offensive player since Neymar is injured. We are waiting for Leandro but he is not here.

“It was already like this last summer but it is more serious with the injuries of Verratti and Neymar.

“We cannot do a miracle. There are missing players in the middle. It’s January 27! It’s almost finished.

“What can I say? We have goals in this club. To reach it, to have ambition in the club and for my players, we must recruit players.”