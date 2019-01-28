Bordeaux deny asking for Sala fee

Reports emerged that Bordeaux asked for a fee from Emiliano Sala’s transfer, though the Ligue 1 outfit dismissed those claims.
Bordeaux have denied demanding a fee for missing striker Emiliano Sala following his move to Cardiff City.
Sala completed a club-record transfer to Premier League side Cardiff before the plane he was aboard went missing en route to the Welsh capital from Nantes on Monday.
The search for Sala – who had been back in France bidding farewell to his team-mates at Nantes – was ended by Guernsey Police on Thursday, though the 28-year-old’s family are determined to resume the operation.
Amid the heartache, reports have emerged that Bordeaux asked for a fee from Sala’s transfer, believed to be 50 per cent following his spell at the club from 2012 to 2015, though the Ligue 1 outfit dismissed those claims.
Communiqué du club
https://t.co/SrGQ0ZfjDB pic.twitter.com/CalZCfZwEU
— FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) January 27, 2019
“In today’s sad circumstances, Girondins de Bordeaux express their support for Emiliano Sala’s family and friends.”
Sala’s family reached their €300,000 crowdfunding target in their bid to resume the search for the Argentine forward.
Search and rescue efforts had spanned three days without a trace of the Piper Malibu aircraft before the authorities opted to call a halt to their scanning of the area.
A GoFundMe page was created by non-profit organisation Sport Cover on Friday, with “its sole purpose” being to help continue the search for Sala and Ibbotson.
The pot surpassed the €300,000 mark on Sunday, with a donation of €30,010 from Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe helping it over the line.