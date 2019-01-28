Paris-Saint Germain star snubs Tottenham Hotspur and prefers Premier League rival

Liverpool and Mancity, who will crumble under pressure?

While FC Barcelona are heavily linked to sign Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Premier League teams are still monitoring the situation as there is yet to be official news.

According to reports , English squads Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among the teams out to sign the Frenchman, but Rabiot is set to turn down any advancement made by Spurs as he would prefer a move to Anfield if he is destined for the Premier League.

Relationship between Rabiot and PSG turned sour after the former refused to sign a new deal with the club and with his current contract expiring in June, the Ligue 1 side is risking Rabiot leaving on a free.

Barcelona have been the strongest link to Rabiot, but with Frenkie de Jong signing with the Catalan giants, the move for Rabiot has stalled.