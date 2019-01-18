Kylian Mbappe and David Beckham shared breakfast when the former England and Manchester United great made a visit to Paris.

David Beckham relished his meeting with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in Paris but felt the need to apologise to his children.

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and England midfielder Beckham closed his decorated career with a five-month stay at PSG in 2013, helping them to secure the Ligue 1 title that season.

Mbappe’s goals helped fired Monaco to title glory in 2016-17 before moving to PSG and sweeping the board domestically last time around.

The 20-year-old then starred in France’s World Cup triumph in Russia and, during their meeting for breakfast in the French capital, Beckham got to hold his winners’ medal – something he feels is sure to prompt a little envy in his household.

“What a huge pleasure to meet a World Cup winner, great player but more importantly a great person,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post.

“I always love being back in Paris, one of my favourite places in the world and it got even better this morning…and I got to hold Kylian’s World Cup medal.

“My kids might be slightly jealous!! Sorry boys!!”

Mbappe, who is set to be back in action for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders against Guingamp on Saturday, also posted a tweet to mark his meeting with Beckham.

“Breakfast with the legend,” he said.

“It was an honour to meet you, you are an inspiration for all of us.”