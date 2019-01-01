Kylian Mbappe recreates iconic photograph, but without the Cristiano Ronaldo posters

Kylian Mbappe has had a rapid rise in the last couple of seasons and is now considered one of the best footballers on the planet. The youngster was the driving force behind France’s run to the World Cup title in Russia earlier this year.

Mbappe has been a lifelong fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and he was the Frenchman’s idol while growing up, as he has accepted on several occasions. “He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas,” he had said once.

His photograph with Ronaldo posters adorning his room’s wall had done the rounds a few months ago. Mbappe now, through an Instagram post, has recreated the iconic photograph but not with the Ronaldo posters.

This time, photos of the memorable moments of his career replaced the Juventus forward’s. He uploaded the photo with the caption, “2018 🏆🎉✅

• 2019…..❓❓❓ 🥳HAPPY NEW YEAR🥳”.