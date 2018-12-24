Kylian Mbappe easily beats Ronaldo and Messi to create World record

Kylian Mbappe has taken the world by storm with his extraordinary ability and gifted skill. Now, the French sensation has added yet another record to his impressive repertoire.

Mbappe now owns the record for becoming the footballer to the most number of goals by the age of 20. The Frenchman recently turned 20 years old and has already overtaken the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Michael Owen to the unique honour.

The list shows Mbappe miles ahead of the Brazilian Ronaldo who occupies second spot, showing just how impressive the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star has been lately.

Ronaldo in second spot has 59 goals to his name, while former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has 51. Leo Messi joins in at fourth spot with 30 goals and Cristiano Ronaldo occupies the fifth position with 21 goals.

The World Cup winning Mbappe has a long way to go in his career, and if this is a harbinger of things to come, we can expect more records to tumble very quickly.