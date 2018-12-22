Tuchel: Performances behind Rabiot decision

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said performances were why midfielder Adrien Rabiot lost his place.

Adrien Rabiot simply lost his place at Paris Saint-Germain but “nothing broke” between the midfielder and Thomas Tuchel, according to the coach.

Rabiot, 23, is seemingly headed for a PSG exit, having reportedly turned down an extension to his contract, which runs until the end of the season.

The France international has made 20 appearances for PSG this season, but his last start was on December 5, and Barcelona are reportedly interested in his services.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Ligue 1 clash against Nantes on Saturday, Tuchel said performances were behind Rabiot losing his spot.

“Nothing broke between us but there is a lot of competition between the players here,” he said.

“In my opinion, Adrien lost some confidence and his place because also Julian Draxler took his chance. The team played well, we won.

“It is difficult and that’s why every game is important. Every player needs to perform at every game, every training session.

“They need to show that they are ready to win.”

PSG are 10 points clear atop Ligue 1 ahead of hosting 13th-placed Nantes.