Alex Sandro signs Juventus contract until 2023

After recently saying he was open to joining a Premier League club, left-back Alex Sandro has instead committed his future to Juventus.

Brazil international Alex Sandro has been linked to sides including Chelsea and Manchester United, but instead confirmed he will be staying in Turin.

The 27-year-old has developed into one of the world’s top left-backs since joining Juve from Porto in 2015 and he will now spend the foreseeable future with Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Alex Sandro has won domestic doubles in each of his three seasons at Juve, who are on track to defend their Serie A crown for the eighth year in a row.

“His skills on the pitch are undeniable, but Alex Sandro has always stood out for his great professionalism,” a club statement read.

“The commitment which he has always put into every training session, every match, every moment in black and white. Just like he said he would do back in 2015.

“Here’s to continuing that commitment, going forwards to earn new victories and win more trophies!”

Since signing for Juve, Alex Sandro’s 134 appearances for the club is more than any of his defensive team-mates, while his 13 league assists in that time is more than any Serie A defender.

“I think one day, who knows what will happen. I have a desire to play in the Premier League,” he said before Brazil’s recent friendly against Cameroon.

“But right now I’m very happy where I am, at the club I am at, the league I’m playing in. So today, my only thought is to continue where I am because that’s where I feel happy.”