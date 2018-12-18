Rabiot set for PSG exit after cancelling contract talks

Adrien Rabiot looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after informing the club he will not sign a new contract.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said Rabiot, 23, had “misled” the club over his intention to re-sign and would spend an indefinite period on the bench as a result.

Henrique did not confirm whether the Barcelona-linked midfielder will be sold in January, but that now appears the Ligue 1 side’s only hope of attracting a fee before his deal expires in June.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus are among a range of European heavyweights that have reportedly considered approaches in the upcoming transfer window.

Asked whether PSG will attempt to reopen talks, Henrique told Yahoo Sport France: “At this point, no. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

“The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, at the end of his contract.

“For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period.”

Good morning Adrien Rabiot pic.twitter.com/dTpzJd4JZE — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 13, 2018

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel earlier this year challenged Rabiot – who rejected the chance to feature on France’s standby list of players for the World Cup – to resolve his future following intense speculation over a switch to Camp Nou.

Henrique claimed subsequent discussions with his agent had progressed to the point of a final agreement looking close and has now accused them of disrespecting the club.

“It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months,” he said.

“I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans, especially from a player who has played under our colours from the training center to the first team, a player who has always received the full support of the club.”