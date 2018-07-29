Tuchel confirms Neymar, Cavani not heading to Singapore for ICC

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Sunday that Neymar and Edinson Cavani will not be heading to Singapore for their final International Champions Cup (ICC) game against Atletico Madrid.

The Ligue 1 Champions lost 5-1 to Arsenal on Saturday and are scheduled to take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico side on Monday at the National Stadium before heading to China to continue their Asian Tour.

There were reports on Saturday that Cavani, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos would link up with the squad in Singapore on Sunday but Tuchel revealed that only the two Brazilians will be here.

In addition to that, PSG will have more firepower in attack as former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria has already touched down in Singapore, although French wonder kid Kylian Mbappe will miss the entire Asian Tour due to his extended break after the World Cup.

“I cannot even see (Edinson) Cavani and Neymar in Singapore because they will not arrive. For Angel, as a spectator, as a fan, I would love to see him play but I have to take care of his health and only do things that are reasonable,” Tuchel said at the pre-match news conference.

“So first things first, he came today and had one training session in the morning and he will have another on the pitch at 6pm. And then I have to decide. I haven’t spoken to him but I guess if I asked him he will say he wants to play so I have to be the unreasonable guy here and I will take this role just like I did with Marco (Verratti) and (Layvin) Kurzawa.

“They were very disappointed but at the same time they understand what we do here and the risk was too high. It is not that we don’t want to play with these kind of players, we would love to but we have to be reasonable and take care of them.”

PSG will travel to China after their Singapore commitments to take on AS Monaco in the French Super Cup in Shenzhen on August 4.