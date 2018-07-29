Tuchel: Season start may be too early for star players

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the recently completed World Cup has taken its toll on his players and has called for the start of the league season to be moved back during years in which the tournament takes place.

Tuchel admitted that the 2018/19 season might start too early for the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, who played crucial roles for their countries during the World Cup.

PSG, minus several star players, were thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal in the International Champions Cup.

“Everybody loves the World Cup and we all want to watch it, but it has a big impact on the start of our season,” Tuchel told reporters.

“There must be a solution to this in World Cup years, that the season must start later than it does. There is no reason for the league to end in May. We can play until June or July of the next year.

“Everyone loves the game and we all want to see the best players, but let them rest as they are the guys that are the show — not us coaches. It’s a players’ game and we have to protect them.

“Our players, we want them back as we have a new team, new coaching staff and we want everyone to adapt quickly. However, the players are missing and the league starts early. This kind of a situation we almost cannot handle, but we have to handle.”

Tuchel will be hoping to see his stars return to full fitness soon, as he prepares for his first campaign in charge of the French club after taking over from current Arsenal manager Unai Emery.