Tuchel: Neymar will bounce back from World Cup heartbreak

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has backed Neymar to bounce back from Brazil’s disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended in a quarter-final defeat to Belgium.

Neymar sat out much of last season with a long-term injury and faced a race against time to recover for the World Cup in Russia. Although he was ultimately able to play a key role for the Selecao, he was unable to inspire them to a sixth World Cup victory.

With Tuchel having replaced Unai Emery as the coach of his club, the German has insisted that everyone at PSG is eager rally around the 26-year-old to help him recover.

“I do not think that Neymar needs any greater motivation than he already has,” he said, according to KweseESPN. “Of course, the entire Brazil squad expected to do better and obviously it affects the players.

“Everybody here wants to help Neymar to feel good as soon as possible, to set his next goals and help him leave what happened at the World Cup in the past.

“Neymar is a great player and he knows how to handle wins and losses. In sport, you are presented with challenges, and he will quickly bounce back. Neymar is a champion.”

The forward scored 19 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games during his first season for PSG following his world record transfer from Barcelona last year.