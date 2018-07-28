PSG trio Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos coming to Singapore

Thomas Tuchel will have three of his World Cup stars back on club duty when Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Edinson Cavani make their way to Singapore for the final International Champions Cup (ICC) game against Atletico Madrid on July 30.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) trio have been on an extended break after their World Cup exertions in Russia with Uruguay and Brazil.

The Straits Times reported on Saturday that the trio will make their way to Singapore on Sunday, in time for the final ICC game on Monday.

There is still no official confirmation as to whether Neymar will be on his way to Singapore but there were talks earlier last week that the Brazilian wizard could link up with PSG before they leave the Lion City.