Monaco beat Chelsea in Golovin race

Monaco have fought off competition from Chelsea to agree a deal for CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, after his World Cup exploits.

The Russia international impressed for the host nation, who went on to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, registering one goal and two assists in four games.

Les Rouges et Blancs were competing for his signature with the Blues, who appeared to be leading the race for Golovin last week.

Chelsea fans 🤣 Announce Golovin

Announce Golovi

Announce Golov

Announce Golo

Announce Gol

Announce Go

Announce G

Announced Green pic.twitter.com/gEfh6yWbv6 — Kolasnator (@Kolasnator) July 26, 2018

However, the 22-year-old now looks set to move to Stade Louis II after the Ligue 1 club’s vice-president, Vadim Vasilyev, revealed he had reached an agreement with the team from Moscow.

“Monaco and CSKA this afternoon finally agreed on the transfer of Golovin,” Vasilyev told Sport Express.

“They really were complicated. Honestly, until the last moment I was not sure that I would be able to coordinate this transfer.

“Our main competitor was Chelsea. I believe Monaco offered more favourable conditions for the club and a more understandable project for Golovin.”