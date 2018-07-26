Kylian Mbappe switches from No.29 to No.7 at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain announce that French star striker Kylian Mbappe will switch to the No.7 jersey for the 2018/19 season.

SINGAPORE – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) revealed on Thursday that Kylian Mbappe will take the No.7 jersey for the 2018/19 season.

The Ligue 1 champions are in Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC) and the news was made known to the media at a PSG news conference at Mapletree Business City.

Mbappe who recently won the FIFA World Cup with France has decided to switch to No.7 from No.29.

Club officials at the news conference explained that Mbappe’s decision to take No.7 is because of his childhood idolisation of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lucas Moura, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur was the holder of the No.7 jersey last season.