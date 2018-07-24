Buffon, Verratti headline PSG’s Singapore ICC team, Neymar and Mbappe out

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have named a 24-man squad for their trip to Singapore for the 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC).

Thomas Tuchel will be without most of his World Cup contingent including the likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier, Alphonse Areola, Thiago Silva and Presnel Kimpembe.

The Ligue 1 Champions are set to take on Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the Lion City but will have to rely on the experience of Gianluigi Buffon, Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Lassana Diarra, Layvin Kurzawa and Adrian Rabiot to claim ICC glory.

Also on the flight to Singapore is 18-year-old striker Timothy Weah, whose father is ex-PSG and AC Milan striker George Weah.