Alves: Neymar has ‘unfinished business’ at PSG

Dani Alves is confident that Neymar will remain at Paris Saint-Germain because he still has unfinished business with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 26-year-old forward enjoyed an impressive debut season in France and played a big role as PSG won the league title, which helped him walk away with the Player of the Season award.

Neymar has recently stated that he is happy at Parc des Princes, but continues to be linked with a return to La Liga at Real Madrid.

Brazil international Alves feels his compatriot can go on to achieve bigger things in the French capital, telling Sky Sport Italia: “I hope that Neymar will stay. He still has a lot to give PSG.

“The fact that the objectives set in his first season in Paris were not achieved should not push him to quit.

“Opportunities to leave should only be considered when objectives have been met. For the moment, Neymar’s PSG mission is incomplete.”