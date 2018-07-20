Neymar: I’m staying at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has stated that he will stay at the Ligue 1 champions and help them fight for more silverware in the new season.

The Brazilian forward has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid this transfer window, but he insists that is pure speculation and he remains focused on PSG’s objectives for 2018/19.

“I’ll stay. I have a contract with PSG and I’ve chosen to be there for the challenge, for new things and higher goals,” he told Fox Sports.

“I won’t change my head about it. I hope we can have a successful season, with new silverware, too. The press enjoys creating rumours, but everyone knows how much I care about PSG.”

Neymar signed for PSG from Barcelona in August last year and went on to score 19 goals and provide 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances in his first season in the French capital.