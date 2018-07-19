Saint-Etienne sign Khazri

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri has joined Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 from Sunderland on a permanent deal ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old, who captained his country at the 2018 World Cup, has penned a four-year deal in France after a loan spell at Stade Rennais in the previous campaign.

The winger netted two goals as the North Africans were eliminated in the group stages at the global showpiece in Russia.

He joins Mathieu Debuchy among the new signings after the defender completed a permanent move from Arsenal.

Debuchy was on loan at the French club during the 2017/18 season.

Saint-Etienne will be looking to improve on last season’s seventh-place finish under Jean-Louis Gasset, who took over the reins in January.

“After the signatures of Mathieu Debuchy and Kevin Monnet Paquet, the recruitment of Wahbi Khazri proves the determination of AS Saint-Etienne and its shareholders to build a team that is of the same level as the one that brilliantly ended last season,” the club said on its website.

“At 27, Wahbi has not reached maturity. He not only led his selection to the finals of the World Cup, but he also managed to show his great talent in the high profile group where Tunisia faced two of the semi-finalist.

“He is the technical leader and the player of character that the club needs to keep the sporting dynamics of the second half of last season.”