Balotelli back in training at Les Aiglons

Nice have confirmed that wantaway striker Mario Balotelli is back at the club after his proposed move to Ligue 1 rivals Marseille fell through.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Riviera and attracted interest from L’OM after scoring 18 goals in 28 league appearances last term.

New Les Aiglons head coach Patrick Vieira hit out Balotelli for failing to report for pre-season training as he attempted to negotiate a switch to Stade Velodrome.

But after discussions broke down, the Italy international returned to the French Riviera outfit and was put through his paces during an individual session at their training centre.

The club posted an image of Balotelli on Twitter doing work in the gym, accompanied by the caption: “This Tuesday afternoon, Mario Balotelli made his return to the OGC Nice training center.”