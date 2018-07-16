Meunier: PSG need to show they want me

Thomas Meunier says he wants to feel appreciated at Paris Saint-Germain to continue his career with the club going into the new season.

The Belgium international reckons he was not fully utilised in the previous campaign under Unai Emery and wants commitment from PSG that they value his abilities.

Meunier, who was outstanding for the Red Devils at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, admitted what new head coach Thomas Tuchel brings to the table will play a big role in him deciding where his own future lies.

“PSG need to show me that they absolutely want me and promise me an important role,” the 26-year-old defender told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I love PSG, but in a sense, I feel unfulfilled in Paris. I want to feel that PSG and the new coach Thomas Tuchel are confident in me. I did not feel that last season.

“What will Tuchel bring? He will be very important in my decision to stay or go. I think PSG know that my World Cup was excellent. What remains to be seen is if they doubt my abilities.

“I hope that they will change their stance, because I do not want to relive last season. Several offers for me have already been presented to PSG.”