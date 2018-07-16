Mbappe continuing career at PSG

Fresh from helping France win the 2018 World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has moved to dispel rumours about a potential move to Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old, who was voted Young Player of the tournament, has been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.

Mbappe bagged four goals in Russia, including one in the 4-2 win over Croatia on Sunday to become only the second teenager since Pele to score in a final.

However, the young star has no intention of quitting PSG after just one season, having recently made his loan deal from Monaco permanent.

“I will stay with PSG, continuing on my path with them,” Mbappe told reporters. “I am at the beginning of my career.”