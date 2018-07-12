Nice: No offers yet for Balotelli

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has revealed that the club have not received any offers for wantaway striker Mario Balotelli despite interest from Marseille.

Balotelli is eager to push through a move to L’OM and was at their training ground last weekend to show his intent. However, the club have yet to table a formal offer for the Italy international.

Rivere told Infosport+: “I think it won’t be long until we’re contacted. For the moment, we haven’t been. Marseille called me a fortnight ago to tell me, ‘So, is it possible?’ I replied, ‘No problem, yes, he can leave.’ Now we have to talk about the terms.

“I’m waiting for Marseille to call… For the moment, honestly, I haven’t got any offers on my desk concerning Mario. It could happen. I don’t think there are a lot of other candidates.”

Balotelli has not reported for pre-season training at Nice either, much to new manager Patrick Vieira’s chagrin.