Nice confirm arrival of Vieira

OGC Nice has officially confirmed the arrival of former French World Cup winner Patrick Vieira as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old joins the Ligue 1 side after leaving New York City FC after two seasons, with his only success as a manager coming with the Manchester City reserves, who he led to Premier League International Cup success in 2014–15.

The former Milan, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter and Manchester City midfielder, who began his career in France with Cannes, replaces Lucien Favre, who has since moved to Borussia Dortmund.

A statement from Nice on Monday read: “Arriving in Nice in the middle of the morning, Patrick Vieira has officially signed his contract. The former French national team’s captain (41 years old), until now coach of New York City FC, will follow in Lucien Favre’s footsteps. He will return to L1 as coach of the Aiglons, almost 23 years after leaving it as a player.”

Club President Jean-Pierre Rivere added that Nice was looking for “a coach with the ability to continue to produce attractive football, to bring through youngsters by taking risks to help them grow, and someone who lives and breathes to win.”

During his time in New York, Vieira led his former team to second place in the East Conference in 2016 and 2017 and leaves the team second after 15 games.

Nice ended the recently completed Ligue 1 in eighth, which was just a point outside the European places.