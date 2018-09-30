Lampard’s Derby drawn against Chelsea in League Cup

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard will take his Derby County side to Stamford Bridge for a fourth round League Cup clash with the Blues.

Derby eliminated Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United on penalties in the third round after a 2-2 draw, with Lampard getting one over his former manager.

The all-time top scorer in Chelsea history will now have the chance to visit the Blues for the second time since his departure in 2014. The first was during his brief spell as a player at Manchester City in 2014/15.

Meanwhile, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in a London derby, while Manchester City and Arsenal will face Fulham and Blackpool respectively.

The fourth round ties are scheduled to be played on 30 and 31 October.

The Rams will take on @ChelseaFC for the first time since 2014… 👉 https://t.co/D653N5tS79 pic.twitter.com/y8Nng793UA — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 29, 2018

League Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester City v Fulham

Bournemouth v Norwich

Arsenal v Blackpool

Leicester City v Everton or Southampton

West Ham v Tottenham

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Derby

Burton v Nottingham Forest