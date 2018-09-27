EFL Cup wrap: Hazard wonder strike ousts Liverpool

Liverpool and Watford were the latest Premier League casualties in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday, while West Ham demolished Macclesfield.

Danny Welbeck bagged a first-half brace as Arsenal cruised to a 3-1 victory over Championship side Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck opened the scoring after just five minutes and doubled the Gunners’ lead on 37 minutes, before Alan Judge (58′) pulled one back for the Bees early in the second half, with Alexandre Lacazette (90′) sealing the win late on.

Grady Diangana scored twice on his debut to help West Ham thrash League Two outfit Macclesfield 8-0 at the London Stadium.

On debut. 👏 Grady Diangana joined @WestHamUtd at the age of 12. At 20, he now has his first-team bow, and maiden goal! pic.twitter.com/BIrJX7OZ5I — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 26, 2018

The Silkmen held out until the 29th minute when the floodgates opened with Michail Antonio’s goal. Robert Snodgrass (32′) quickly doubled the Hammers’ advantage and Lucas Perez made it three six minutes before half-time.

The home fans were treated to five more goals in the second half as Ryan Fredericks (51′), Angelo Ogbonna (54′) and Snodgrass (60′) struck early on, before Diangana (67′, 82′) completed the rout.

A late winner from Eden Hazard saw Chelsea battle back from behind to beat top-flight title rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield.

After a goalless first half, Daniel Sturridge (58′) put the Reds ahead, but Emerson (79′) restored parity late on before Hazard (85′) completed the comeback win with a stunning solo strike.

Eden Hazard. What a player! What a goal. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AbDrL4JpoR — The Sports Code (@TheSportCode) September 26, 2018

Tottenham needed penalties to get past 10-man Watford at Stadium MK, after the dramatic cup-tie finished 2-2.

The Hornets took the lead through Isaac Success (46′) at the start of the second half, although they lost Christian Kabasele (81′) to a red card before two late goals from Dele Alli (82′ pen) and Erik Lamela (86′) appeared to seal Spurs’ progress.

But Etienne Capoue (89′) scored against his former club to force a shootout, where Mauricio Pochettino’s side emerged 4-2 victors with the French midfielder missing from the spot.

Wednesday’s results in full:

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

West Ham 8-0 Macclesfield

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Stoke

Tottenham (4) 2-2 (2) Watford