Lampard: Incredible to overcome United

Derby manager Frank Lampard admits it was a shock to oust Manchester United from the League Cup in their third round clash on Tuesday.

The match ended 2-2 as Marouane Fellaini levelled the score following goals from Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott, after Juan Mata’s early opener.

But the Rams then claimed an 8-7 penalty-shootout victory, much to the surprise and delight of the former Chelsea captain.

It was an extra special occasion for Lampard who is a devotee of Jose Mourinho, having been successful under the Manchester United boss with the Blues.

Lampard told Sky Sports: “I’m a bit shell-shocked, in a good way.

“What a performance from the team, in terms of personality. To go 1-0 down early on, at Old Trafford, to play the way they did and to control large elements of the game.”

He added: “To have missed chances when you feel we had a chance to get back into the game and then to concede six minutes into injury time. But they had the personality to stand up and take penalties and perform the way they did, I’m just a proud manager. They were great.

“I wanted to bring a team here to really compete, I knew we had players on the bench who could come on and improve us, and I’m just so proud of them.

“The feeling I got from it was immense. It’s an incredible feeling for me, and it’s right up there.”