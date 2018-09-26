Mourinho: United didn’t match Derby’s intensity

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits his players lacked the necessary intensity and mental strength against Derby County on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in their third round tie as the Rams clinched victory via a penalty shootout, after the game finished level at 2-2.

Juan Mata gave United the lead at Old Trafford, but Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott scored in the second half to put Frank Lampard’s side in front. Marouane Fellaini levelled matters in stoppage-time to force the tie into penalties, which United lost 8-7.

Paddy Crerand on #MUTV: "When you score so early in a game, you can suffer from relaxing a bit and United did." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HcfirS2URw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 25 September 2018

Speaking after the game, Mourinho told MUTV: “We are playing against good teams with good young players, with speed, with intensity, they give great intensity to the game. They wanted to press, they pressed for every goal and we need to respect, we need to match that mentality.

“I’m obviously sad with going out, but we didn’t lose the match, which I think is important for us and the penalty shootout is always what we know.”

He added: “I was commenting with Michael [Carrick] and Kieran [McKenna] on the bench. We went in the first half 40 minutes without scoring a goal and then in the second half they started better than us.

“Immediately after they equalised we were on top of it, we started creating again, we were dangerous and why, after the 1-1, and then why after the 2-1, even with one man less, I think we need to educate ourselves to being mentally stronger.”