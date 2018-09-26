EFL Cup wrap: United out on penalties

Manchester City made a triumphant start to their title defence on Tuesday, but there were early exits for Manchester United and Burnley in the third round.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets squandered the lead at the Pirelli Stadium as Burton Albion came away with a 2-1 victory.

Kevin Long put the visitors ahead in the 40th minute, but Liam Boyce (62′) hit back for the Brewers before Jamie Allen (83′) secured the comeback win.

Defending champions City avoided a potential banana skin as they beat Oxford United 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus (36′), Riyad Mahrez (78′) and Phil Foden (90′) getting the goals.

What City fan wouldn't celebrate their first goal like this?!

Fulham booked their place in the fourth round thanks to a 3-1 win over Millwall at the Den, where Joe Bryan opened the scoring after just seven minutes.

Luca de la Torre (52′) doubled the Cottagers’ lead early in the second half and Cyrus Christie (68′) sealed their progress, although Tom Elliott (61′) managed to pull one back for the Lions.

Bournemouth kept their League Cup campaign alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Blackburn Rovers at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries took a 2-0 lead through Junior Stanislas (14′) and Jordon Ibe (58′ pen), only to let Rovers back into the contest with goals from Craig Conway (63′) and Adam Armstrong (72′ pen).

Callum Wilson was the hero for Eddie Howe’s side as he scored a 90th-minute winner, with the visitors losing Derrick Williams to a red card at the death.

1. Strike it clean 🚀

2. Watch it fly 👀

Great goal from Junior Stanislas to get us going tonight

The all-Premier League tie between Wolves and Leicester went to penalties after they played out to a goalless draw at Molineux.

The Foxes emerged 3-1 victors in thew shootout after only Bernard Ashley-Seal converted his spot-kick for Nuno’s men.

West Brom posed no problems for Crystal Palace, who recorded a comfortable 3-0 success at the Hawthorns.

Patrick van Aanholt (76′) added to a brace from Andros Townsend (6′, 81′) to send the Baggies packing in the third round.

The shock of the night came at Old Trafford, where Derby came from an early goal down to knock out 10-man Manchester United on 8-7 penalties, following a 2-2 draw.

The Red Devils took just three minutes to open the scoring as Juan Mata capped off a fine move, but a stunning free-kick from Harry Wilson (59′) levelled matters before Sergio Romero (67′) was sent off for deliberate handball.

After 15 successful spot-kicks between both sides, Scott Carson decides enough is enough.

Jack Marriott (85′) appeared to snatch a late winner for the Rams, but Marouane Fellaini equalised deep into stoppage time to take the match to a shootout, with Phil Jones missing in sudden death after the previous 14 penalties had all been converted.

Tuesday’s results in full:

Burton Albion 2-1 Burnley

Wycombe Wanderers 3-4 Norwich City

Oxford United 0-3 Manchester City

Millwall 1-3 Fulham

Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End (3) 2-2 (4) Middlesbrough

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1) 0-0 (3) Leicester City

Blackpool 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Crystal Palace

Manchester United (7) 2-2 (8) Derby County