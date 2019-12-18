On Tuesday night, Aston Villa thrashed a youthful Liverpool side 5-0 to knock them out of the 2019-20 League Cup. Conor Hourihane and Wesley Moraes scored one goal each for Aston Villa while Jonathan Kodjia scored a brace. Their fifth goal was an own-goal from Liverpool’s Morgan Boyes.

Liverpool had to name their youngest line-up in the club’s history for the League Cup quarter-final clash against Aston Villa, as manager Jurgen Klopp and the rest of their first-team had already travelled to Qatar ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

It was hence already expected that the Reds would lose as their young players had very little experience when compared to their strong opponents.

Despite the heavy defeat, it has been reported that Klopp is fairly happy as many of their players fought valiantly until the end.

In fact, after Liverpool went down by 4-0 at half-time, they conceded only one more goal in the second half.

And according to their manager for the game, Neil Critchley, Klopp actually sent a text at half-time.

“We had information from Jurgen Klopp at half-time to carry on being brave and carry on playing the way we were playing,” Critchley, who is also the boss of their U-23 team, revealed.

The scoreline does not tell us the full story of the match, as in the end, the Reds had more possession and shots than Aston Villa.

