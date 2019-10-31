Manchester United star Marcus Rashford seemingly thought he was playing in the Premier League, as evident from his words after yesterday’s Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea.

The interviewer on Sky Sports asked Rashford: “Marcus {Rashford], congratulations, your birthday tomorrow – is that the best possible way to celebrate tonight?” post his brace against Chelsea that helped Manchester United advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

And the 22-year-old responded: “Erm, yeah, getting the three points is the way you want to start a day like tomorrow.”

Fans on Twitter were quick to spot the England international’s gaffe.

“Rashford just said he’s happy with the three points and I’m not even joking,” wrote @colgcra, while @Mallon_8 alleged that he made the same point twice.

“Rashford just said he’s delighted to get three points… Twice… After a carabao cup match,” he said.

Another fan suggested: “Can someone tell Rashford you don’t get three points for a cup win. Cheers.”

Watch the video below:

It was all going so well for Marcus Rashford tonight, until his post-match interview 😅🙈#MUFCpic.twitter.com/epEL1Txfmr — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) October 30, 2019

Upon asked about his free-kick that saved the day for the Red Devils, he said: “To be honest, it was the balls [the Mitre footballs used in the competition].”

“When we were training with them and we were shooting there was this up and down motion and they can go anywhere.”

“Thankfully, today it went in the top corner. It is a positive day.”

With inputs from GiveMeSport.