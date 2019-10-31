Manchester United star Victor Lindelof was quick to note the similarities between teammate Marcus Rashford’s free-kick against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and the free-kick goal scored Cristiano Ronaldo against Portsmouth in 2008 – and he took to Twitter on Wednesday itself, to express his opinion.

Check out Lindelof’s tweet right below:

Sure I’ve seen that somewhere before… 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BtD16wIJQJ — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) October 30, 2019

And now, it seems that Rashford himself has responded to his pal’s great comments, as you can see from the reply tweet below:

Thx for that Victor 🤣👊🏿 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 30, 2019

During the post-match press conference, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also declared Rashford’s free-kick “very Cristiano-like”,

“It’s Cristiano-like, isn’t it?” he said, while speaking after the game.

“The boy has got nerves of steel, he takes the penalty no problem. Then he steps up and hits the ball as he does, no problem, and wins us the game.”

“Fantastic! He always scores great goals, Marcus. He practises and today he got his reward,” the Norwegian further added.

Manchester United’s next game is in the Premier League, against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (2nd November 2019).

Ahead of the game, Solskjaer also issued an update on Rashford’s and Harry Maguire’s injuries.

“They [Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire] are quick healers and let’s hope they’re ready for Saturday,” he said, indicating that both players will be fit and ready for the match.