Ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued an update on Marcus Rashford’s and Harry Maguire injuries.

“We’re playing football, it’s not basketball. Some of them are sore, but you should be absolutely down on your knees after a game of football because it’s worth it when you win a game,” Solskjaer said in a post-match interview with Manchester United’s official website, after their Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday.

“They [Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire] are quick healers and let’s hope they’re ready for Saturday,” he further added.

“Three away wins in a week when you haven’t won in a while. At least that talk about us not winning away from home is gone.”

“The boys have been working hard and have never let the goals out of their sight. We know we’ve been close, we’ve been close quite a few times and we just haven’t managed to tip the margins our way. Now we have.”

“That’s football, sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it goes against you. Tonight we’re happy and we just make sure we try to ride this wave for a bit longer until the international break,” he concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rashford’s brace – one which was a brilliant free-kick from 40 yards away – helped Manchester United knock out Chelsea from the Carabao Cup.

The win also helped them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.