Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not stop himself from drawing comparisons between Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo, after the former scored an unbelievable free-kick winner against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores Cristiano Ronaldo-like free-kick as Manchester United knocks out Chelsea

“It’s Cristiano-like, isn’t it?” Solskjaer said, while speaking during the post-match press conference.

“The boy has got nerves of steel, he takes the penalty no problem. Then he steps up and hits the ball as he does, no problem, and wins us the game.”

“Fantastic! He always scores great goals, Marcus. He practises and today he got his reward,” the Norwegian further added.

It was Rashford himself who gave Manchester United a vital first-half lead, scoring off the spot in the 25th minute. Earlier this season, he missed two penalties in the Premier League, but that seemed to not bother him much as he deceived Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero with a perfectly-placed penalty finish.

Later – in the 61st minute – the Blues equalized via Michy Batshuayi, but Rashford scored his amazing free-kick goal in the 73rd minute, to tip the scales in United’s favour yet again.

The Red Devils then held on to the 2-1 lead until full-time, to knock out Chelsea from the Carabao Cup and advance to the quarter-finals.

Quotes via Manchester United’s official website.