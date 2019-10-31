Marcus Rashford reveals peculiar reason behind Manchester United’s win over Chelsea

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that he was able to score a wonder free-kick against Chelsea, only because of the lighter Mitre footballs used in the Carabao Cup.

In case you did not know, the Premier League uses Nike footballs, while the European competitions (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) uses Adidas footballs – both are heavier than the Mitre footballs used in the Carabao Cup.

“To be honest, it was the balls,” the 22-year-old explained the reason for their win, before adding:

“When we were training with them and we were shooting there was this up and down motion and they can go anywhere.”

“Thankfully, today it went in the top corner,” he said.

The England international’s brilliant finish in the 73rd minute handed the Red Devils a vital lead against Chelsea – which they then preserved until full-time to emerge winners.

Earlier, Rashford himself had scored off the spot to make it 1-0 for Manchester United, before Chelsea equalized via Michy Batshuayi in the 61st minute.

Manchester United’s win hence takes them to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea got knocked out.

In 2018-19, it was Manchester City who won the competition, as they beat Chelsea on penalties in the final.

Quotes via Daily Mail.