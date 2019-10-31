Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that they may withdraw from the Carabao Cup quarter-final and forfeit the tournament, should the EFL and Premier League fail to find “a proper date” amidst ongoing fixture clashes.

On Wednesday, the Reds reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after winning against Arsenal on penalties following a tied scoreline that read 5-5 at the end of regulation time. The quarter-finals are set to be held in the third week of December – the same week, Liverpool are also supposed to be in Qatar, to play in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

“I’m not concerned, somebody else has to be concerned because we didn’t make the fixture list, we didn’t make the schedule,” Klopp said, before adding:

“FIFA told us the Club World Cup will be there [Qatar] and we have to go there and we will do. The Premier League tells us we have to play in the Premier League, which we do obviously.”

“The Carabao Cup, what we did tonight, if they don’t find an appropriate place for us, not 3 am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it,” he explained.

“We will not be the victim of this problem.”

“We played tonight, we wanted to win it, we did that, and if they don’t find a proper date for us, then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through. Or Arsenal can play them,” he concluded.

Quotes via Telegraph.