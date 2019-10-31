On Wednesday, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford stunned fans, teammates and rivals Chelsea, with his sensational free-kick that knocked the Blues out of the Carabao Cup.

That the strike came just a day before his 22nd birthday, made the occasion sweeter for the England international.

Watch the video below, to see how Rashford scored the goal:

Here’s another angle of the brilliant finish…

When did Marcus Rashford turn into Cristiano Ronaldo 🤯 Incredible goal #CHEMUNhttps://t.co/nvDd1K61Zjpic.twitter.com/JR5VmHACM7 — betclever (@bet_clever) October 30, 2019

… and yet another angle – this time, a fan footage right from the stands:

Cristiano Ronaldo: I’m the king of knuckleballs remember Jan 2008 united vs Portsmouth 30 yards out.

Rashford: you said 30 yards out hold my beer 35 yards out today…. pic.twitter.com/Igp71QzL2w — Chris Mwangi ™️ (@_Chris_Mwangi) October 30, 2019

Let’s be honest, we simply cannot stop ourselves from watching that over and over again. What a hit!

During the post-match press conference, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared Rashford’s free-kick “very Cristiano-like”, while teammate Victor Lindelof lauded him on social media, comparing the strike to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s famous 2008 goal against Portsmouth:

Sure I’ve seen that somewhere before… 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BtD16wIJQJ — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) October 30, 2019

“It’s very Cristiano-like, isn’t it?” Solskjaer said to MUTV, before adding:

“The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game – fantastic.”

“Marcus has that strike in him. I’ve seen him in training so many times,” he concluded.

Speaking about the game, it was Rashford himself who gave United a vital first-half lead, scoring off the spot in the 25th minute.

In the 61st minute, Chelsea equalized via Michy Batshuayi, but just twelve minutes later came the above free-kick goal that decided the game in the Red Devils’ favour.